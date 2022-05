New Netflix Series Savage Beauty Tackles The Global Colorism Complex

Colorism has existed for centuries, with communities across the globe exalting lighter-skin as the gold standard for beauty and more devastatingly, as a prerequisite for humanity. As a result, people born with more melanin have typically been conditioned to believe that they are less than. Cosmetic companies recognize the high stakes of colorism and know that many people are willing to resort to extreme measures to even the score, and so they prey on those marginalized by this bias by mass producing products that promise to “lighten” the skin. (Note: “lightening” and “brightening” products don’t do the same thing.) These products, which are often produced in the form of creams, soaps, and even pills, are filled with dangerous chemicals like hydroquinone and mercury that can be harmful when used extensively; they’re known to cause health issues ranging from steroid acne and dermatitis to mercury poisoning and permanent kidney damage. Despite these serious side effects, companies continue to sell them en masse because they know that they’ll always be in demand as millions of people attempt to find a solution that brings them closer to their desired aesthetic.