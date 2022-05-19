Last night, I was a guest performer at a variety show. I was worried about staircases and whether or not I'd have a chair to sit on onstage. Once I was beneath the bright lights, I forgot everything. I surrendered to the moment. I let my magic fill the room and felt like I was soaring. I walked off stage to a standing ovation and a very handsome man standing by the bar. He approached me, leaned into my ear, and whispered a litany of compliments. I smiled coyly and flirted back. He asked if I'd stick around after the show and grant him a dance. I lifted my purple cane gripped by my very well-manicured right hand. "Ah, I don't dance," I said. "Not yet," he answered, and then I was swallowed into the rest of the show again. Afterward, I took pictures and chatted with folks who've read my work for years before slipping out into the night. Out in the street, I caught my breath and cooled down on a bench when another man approached me, praised my performance, flirted, and walked away, my cane standing boastfully between us.