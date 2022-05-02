Nyakio Grieco, Founder Of Thirteen Lune, On The Best BIPOC Beauty Products

If you want to purchase a beauty product created by a BIPOC-owned brand, start at Thirteen Lune. The e-retailer, co-founded by Nyakio Grieco, is a helpful, curated marketplace that carries, almost-exclusively (90%), beauty products created by BIPOC founders — those who design with all skin tones in mind. Beyond a fantastic resource, Thirteen Lune's product assortment has everything you need to create a conscious beauty routine.
Here, Greico walks us through a full week in her own busy life, including each and every single thing — from sound bowl to her perfect nude lipstick — that gets her there. Everything is available at Thirteen Lune. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
SUNDAY
Whether at home or away, Sundays set the tone for my entire week, and I don’t take it for granted. I start my morning with the ethereal sound of Strange Bird’s SB singing bowl. It’s small enough to travel with and is a wonderful ritual practice before meditation and my beauty routine.
Sundays are also my favorite wash day. Before my kids wake up and breakfast is on the counter, I spoil myself with Nuele’s Hydrating Hair Mask. My roots always feel powerful with healthy ingredients I can trust are ethically sourced. I also enjoy paying homage to Swahili traditions, that [have] found such a beautiful balance in a serum-powder duo.
MONDAY
I’ll grab my Ere Perez. This brand is a must-have for go-to looks that involve few products. I start with the Argan Brow Hero Perfect, which gives my eyebrows a full and classic deep-brown look. Next, for a defined brow — excuse my shortcuts — but also for a defined under eyeliner and a defined lip, I’ll use the Almond Brow Pencil Perfect. Lastly, I’ll apply the Beetroot Cheek and Lip Tint. I appreciate how this product is multi-purpose and has enough pigment for my deeper complexion.
The Macabalm Moisturising Balm Mega is the everything balm. I use this balm as a primer before applying makeup. I use it on dry skin areas: lips, hands, elbows, and my feet. It also helps to calm my eczema. I even throw a small tube in my kids' backpacks for them to apply throughout the day after hand washing.
Mondays are the hardest, yet most rewarding, day of the week. To wind down, I enjoy two pumps of the Phyto Exfoliating Cleanser to wash away the bacteria of the day, yet keep the moisture. After cleansing, I use the Triple C Serum that [prevents] hyperpigmentation. The Vitality Eye Cream helps brighten the dark circles around my eyes. Then the Phyto A Face Lotion balances oils, and my skin also firms up.
TUESDAY
On Tuesdays, I look forward to my podcast @Thebeautyvanguard! I typically start with the Inner Clarity Cleanser, which is actually a 3-in-1 cleanser. It is a clay, a balm, and an exfoliator.
I then use the Inner Light Moisturizer and or the Inner Balance Serum. I believe the names of these products are a true indication of how you feel after using them.
For a daily full-body moisturizer, I love Woo Skin Essentials’ Revitalizing Body Moisturizer. It's lightweight yet long lasting and covers my driest areas well.
Also, Sara Happ’s The Lip Scrub is sold at our Thirteen Lune stores and online within the reimagined JCPenney beauty space and it's the most perfect way to reduce dry, flaky skin and give the most smooth, hydrated lips, for the perfect pout.
Wednesday & Thursday
When I do get the occasional pimple, I apply Plenair's Violet Paste to spot treat and often wake up pimple free.
Midweek I typically like to go makeup-less. I use Baggage Claim Eye Masks Gold by Wander Beauty, because [they] truly do reduce puffiness and help to [awaken] my tired eyes. Other benefits of these masks include visible brightening and minimizing dark circles.
I’ll use Banana Lip Balm from Kadalys along with Ustawi’s Green Tea Matte Finish Moisturizer, and the Bamboo Water Protective Mist for the perfect touch.
Friday
For my Friday nighttime routine — when I’m finally slipping off my heels for the week — I start with Ustawi’s Myrtle Leaf Micellar Water Gel. The great thing about this eucalyptus-scented product is that it gently removes my makeup from the day while simultaneously removing any blemishes. Then I’ll use Buttah, because it shortens my beauty routine without diminishing the quality. Honestly, beyond efficiency, I’d also recommend Buttah products to those starting to properly begin their skin-care journey. The brand provides affordable, efficient, and high-quality curated items. The cleanser keeps my skin glowing, the vitamin C helps to fight the effects of my hyperpigmentation, and the Cocoshea Revitalizing Cream includes a great blend of rich butters, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid that help to sustain your skin’s natural glow.
Saturday
On Saturday I’m always finding some new adventure, whether it’s the beach, a quick road trip, or other outings with family and friends. I start out with my Aba Love Apolthecary’s Petal Facial Mist; it’s great for dry environments, or even after a long day in the sun. Definitely a necessary item for every home.
Also, before leaving I’ll grab my CTZN Cosmetics Universal Lip Duo for the perfect nude lip! There are ample shades to select from, which ensures that every person can find their perfect nude shade. My personal shade is Rome. These applicators come with both lipstick and gloss in one.
