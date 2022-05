From birth, several women in my family had a hand in raising me, many of them, like the monarch butterfly, migrants themselves. It wasn’t just my parents who cared for me and watched me grow. My Tía Gloria picked me up after school when my mother couldn’t, careful not to pinch my skin with the seat belt buckle. My Tía Martha took her role as my godmother seriously and gave me a room in her house to sleep in when it was too late to go home. But it was my grandmother who cooked whole meals even when I insisted I wasn’t hungry, held me in her lap, introduced me to telenovelas, and spoke to me in Spanish even though I didn’t understand what she was saying. Losing her to a sudden stroke in February 2021, exactly one week after her 99th birthday, felt like losing a piece of myself.