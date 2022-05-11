When you’re on this journey, though, you might face a lot of resistance from your family. It’s going to be important to unlearn their money habits and break these generational curses. That’s sometimes hard as a young adult because you always want to go with what your family is saying. For instance, for 10 years, I had a Toyota Corolla that I got when I graduated from college, and I drove that thing until I had to sell it because I moved to Chicago. I used to constantly get ridiculed by my family. They'd say: “Why are you driving this car?” “You can do much better.” “You should be driving a Mercedes.” I explained to them that a car is a depreciating asset; I’d rather invest the difference. It still didn’t make sense to them. I think it’s important for first-gen wealth builders to know that those challenges are going to come up and know how to navigate that.