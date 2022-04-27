If you've been experiencing Coachella FOMO, have no fear — there's an even bigger event going on this weekend that you won't want to miss. On April 30, the very first eclipse of 2022 will arrive to shake things up and ring in the start of eclipse season. The new moon partial solar eclipse in Taurus is an intense one — but intensity doesn't always equate to negativity.
Each of the four eclipses of 2022 will be in either Taurus or Scorpio. "Something is trying to plant roots in our life and bring in a new chapter of beauty, wealth, stability, and growth, but not without something else buried deep beneath the surface being let go, released, or left behind," says Noush, astrologer at Girl and Her Moon. "This eclipse season offers us the opportunity to understand how we build value in our lives and what we can do to bring further stability, enjoyment, and pleasure into our experience." We'll feel an overwhelming sense of a need for release — listen to it. That way, Noush says we can allow "our roots to be healthy and our flowers to bloom" as the eclipses continue to affect us.
Madi Murphy, co-founder of the CosmicRx, notes that this new moon solar eclipse occurs close to the North Node, which means the changes we'll experience should feel positive and easier than we may expect. "It’s as if you may finally have clarity in how you’re growing, improving, and upleveling your life," she says.
"This new moon and solar eclipse will mark the beginning of a long period of alterations in what we have in our life," says Kalina Trifonova, astrologer at Nebula. "Whether it is about love, friends, family, home, education, our career, or ourselves — we are guided to leave or adapt."
Astrologer Stephanie Campos says that the fresh start this new moon solar eclipse is bringing is unavoidable, so step feet first into the chaos. "When we embrace the uncertainty, we will be rewarded," she tells Refinery29. "This solar eclipse is also having a supportive conversation with Mars in Pisces, which will lend us the emotional courage to follow our hearts, take a risk and invest in our dreams. It's time to make them a reality."
This new moon is shaping up to be what dreams are made of — even in the love department. "This particular eclipse is time to cement a new romantic dream, as it occurs in sensual Taurus," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. Venus and Jupiter will form a conjunction in Pisces on the very same day, making this eclipse an amazing time for love and romance, and even creative or artistic endeavors, Stardust says.
Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, agrees, and says that Venus and Jupiter linking up at the same time seems like a good omen due to the fact that "when they have their yearly meet-up, they tend to bestow gifts our way." This is even more true thanks to the planets being in dreamy Pisces, a sign that Montúfar says allows them to work their magic. It is happening on Saturday night, after all, so plan a romantic date, gather up the courage to talk to a stranger at a bar, or finally slide in the DMs of your crush. The energy of the eclipse is behind you — all you have to do is take the chance.
While more positive than usual, it's important to remember that eclipses are unpredictable — if you take any advice, it would be to just go with the flow. "Eclipses are times of big surrender to the cosmic forces at play," Montúfar says. "During the days surrounding this one, the energy will be especially hectic, so it will be super important to rely on grounding practices to remain calm and collected." Yoga, journaling, meditating — all of these activities will keep your feet on the ground as the new moon descends upon us.
Murphy says that this eclipse is telling us to live more in alignment with our values. "You may get downloads that help you upgrade and realize your dreams are more attainable and reachable than you would have previously thought," she says. "It’s as if you are getting a whole new operating system now so get ready to reboot, reset, and receive any rewards or miracles coming your way." Sounds like we're ready for you, eclipse season.