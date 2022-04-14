Davis didn’t name any of the men and women who cast doubts on her worthiness in the profile — although I would personally like to know who had the audacity — but honestly, it doesn’t even matter. The real point is that colorism affects darker-skinned Black women of almost every walk and station of life. Even a critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning actress isn’t immune to its discrimination. But as more Black women like Davis and Turner-Smith candidly discuss the prejudices that they’ve faced due to the color of their skin (even as people within and outside of our community play mental gymnastics in order to downplay the issue), they’re able to shine a light on just how deeply embedded colorism is in our society and, hopefully, allow us to unlearn it individually and as a collective. Understanding that it’s not about “preference” but rather an internalization and execution of white supremacist standards is the first step in healing and securing a better future for all of us, but especially for dark-skinned Black girls and women everywhere.