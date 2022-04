How I Got Through Losing My Twins At 22 Weeks

The resident working with me kept saying things like “if we can stop the labor ” and “we can give you some drugs to try to stop it.” I was like, “Okay, give me the drugs. What’s the holdup?” They gave them to me reluctantly, but the holdup, I realize now, was that it was too late. I was having the babies. She just couldn’t work up the courage to tell me. Finally, the doctor who was on call came in and broke the news. We started talking about options. They told me that if the boys were born alive and they survived, it was almost guaranteed that they would have significant and severe health problems. After I made the decision [to take no extraneous measures], it felt like five minutes went by and someone was coming in to ask us: “What funeral home do you want us to call?”