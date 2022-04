Sex Became All About Getting Pregnant — How Do We Make It Fun Again?

Another thing to consider: What could be standing in your way of pleasure is not what is turning you on but what is turning you off. What are some things that feel like barriers to incredibly passionate sex right now? Start by looking inward . Are you frustrated about having to pause trying for a baby? Especially because that directive is coming from a doctor, and it’s not a decision you made, it can feel difficult. It’s okay to unpack those feelings. There is often frustration, shame, and even anger directed at ourselves and our partners when something gets in the way of getting pregnant. It’s easy to feel as though our bodies are failing us. It also can be scary to have any kind of general medical concerns, and knowing thyroid issues can, in some cases, be connected to fertility may be unsettling . But take a deep breath. Remember that this is just a pause on trying. Still, that feeling of a loss of control over what you do with your own body can trigger a lot of anxiety and be distracting. So much of navigating health is trying one thing, hoping it will work, and waiting until the next test result. This process asks for you to trust your doctor and, more importantly, your body. It can make us feel out of control, while also screaming at ourselves: You’re not doing enough. And these thoughts can be hard to quiet during sex.