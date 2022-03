Why You Should Never, Ever Text Someone: “We Need To Talk”

This makes sense. A few years ago I received a text message on a Tuesday afternoon which changed my life. It consisted of just six words: "I need to talk to you." In the months that followed, I was convinced that I had a semi-traumatic response every time my phone lit up. As a result, I asked everyone in my life to stop texting me things like "can we talk?" or "free for a chat?" because it was like a switch in my brain had been flipped. My phone was suddenly a portal for disruption and upset. You don’t know what the person on the receiving end of your messages has been through. So be clear, be concise — but whatever you do, let them know what it is that you’re on about.