On one hand, Smith did slap Rock for the entire world to see, an unexpected and untimely violent response given the setting the two stars were in. (A slap? Onstage at the Oscars? Unheard of!) But on the other, his reaction also spoke to the problematic culture of misogynoir in which it is common and perfectly acceptable for Black women to be privately and publicly denigrated without consequence. Rock’s “joke” about Pinkett Smith’s hair was inherently misogynoiristic, even in the off chance that he had no knowledge of her medical condition, but Smith put a stop to it with a show (albeit extreme) of support that we unfortunately don’t get to see too often. Because Black women are so often the subject of physical, emotional, and mental abuse without receiving any support from others — even within our own community — the popular phrase “Protect Black women'' tends to feel like a platitude because there’s no praxis behind it; the sentiment is rarely demonstrated in real life.