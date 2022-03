Why I’m Prioritizing My Black Queer Friendships Through Therapy

According to cultural commentator, Youtuber and founder of the Smart Brown Girls book club, Jouelzy, this collective shift in how Black people are beginning to think more deeply about their close friendships can be attributed to a variety of things i.e., because of the effects of the pandemic and the advent of social media, a lot more people are beginning to seek out community, “I think the reason conversations like these are happening more frequently is largely because of the increase in cultural commentary [and] theory is moving from academic institutions and into the pop-culture framework. It’s not like [conversations about friendship therapy] haven’t happened before; this time there’s more of a deep dive and the conversation is more accessible because of social media.” she says. “Whenever we are coming into an understanding of our different identities because of feminist, queer and gender theory, we also have to reframe communities of safety and what that usually means is we begin to talk more about friendship. So, when you’re a Black woman, queer, non-binary or trans, you are going to have more conversations about safety in the communal sense because a lot of us are getting left out in the cold.”