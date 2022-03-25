While historic proclamations and tragedies are recorded in the annals of time, it’s easy to forget the countless people who lived it and the human stories that never make it into the history books. It’s incumbent upon us, as the next generation, to be our family’s own historians and pass on memories. And while Pachinko may squarely be about one Korean family, its message of opening the channels of communication within your blood brood is something we all can take away. “I hope this show prompts people to maybe ask another question, and be like, ‘Could we go back there and talk about it just a little bit? Could it be useful? Could it be healing for us to revisit it?’” Ha says.