Aries Season Is The Cosmic Fresh Start We Need

The Sun is exalted in Aries, meaning that the planet is in its most powerful state here — aka, it feels at home. If Pisces season was all about dreaming, Aries season is all about doing. "Aries is very goal-oriented and focused, so it will be a good time to go for something you want, be it a new work project, moving to a new place or even winning someone’s heart!" says Yana Yanovich, an astrologer at Nebula . It's also a time to be even more daring than usual. Whatever your goal is — to get a new job, to find love, to start a podcast, or even get into a new wellness routine — this time in the astrological calendar is the best time to take that first step. The Sun will be backing you, so ask yourself, what've you got to lose?