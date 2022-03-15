What Should We Do About Kanye West? Maybe…Nothing

In a perfect world, maybe we — the public he so desperately wants to impress and the ones who are still clinging to the man who used to impress us — could help West get back on track, but that’s simply not our job or even within the scope of our ability as people who once looked up to him. It’s his. What is our responsibility, however, is being honest with ourselves about the repercussions of his actions and understanding how we might be playing into them by reducing his public meltdowns and threats to mere memes, fodder for laughter, and water cooler moments. As fans, we have to be willing to do away with our hero worship and see West for who he is in this very moment: a man who is spiraling in a serious way. Realistically, that might be the only thing that we can do for now. The rest is up to him.