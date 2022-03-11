All My Relationships Have Ended Horribly — Should I Change My Ways?

But most of us are not celebrities. We don’t have PR teams and expensive therapists to make it sound like a relationship breakdown is mutual, even when there is conflict going on behind closed doors. We are also not rich. It’s easy to be magnanimous when you aren’t worried about how you’re going to pay for a new TV after your ex moves out and takes the one you bought together. Can we all really be friends with our past partners? And should we even try?