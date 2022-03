Although my partner and I are racialized as Black, we do have non-Black ancestry as well. As such, our families are made up of people with various complexions, hair textures, phenotypes, and, consequently, experiences. When I gave birth to Rio, I was able to see how white preferentiation and colorism permeate within my own family. Rio was born a purplish hue; he had to be rushed to a newborn intensive care unit due to difficulties breathing. When he was finally able to come home with us, we spent months isolating from family and friends. Still, we sent daily photos to everyone through WhatsApp and kept them updated on his progress. Oftentimes, they’d respond by commenting on how cute and, to my shock, light-complected he was. I was floored and shaken by remarks that prioritized my son’s skin color over his well-being. I wondered how he would be treated once he got some sun and his skin darkened like his parents. Would people not find him obsessively cute anymore? Was this attention only due to his skin color? How would he be treated once his ambiguity shifted and it became easier to racialize him?