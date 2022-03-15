Still, I knew sermon-style lectures and theory-heavy literature wouldn’t be effective, not yet at least. So I developed some non-combative and accessible ways to start the conversations. I created some light, concise, and effective rebuttals that would let my loved ones know I would not allow any anti-Black or color-obsessed commentary. These refutations look like rerouting the conversation to my son’s growth: “Aside from his beautiful color that changes as he grows, he is also learning to be more loving and is developing a beautiful mind.” Other times, it's redirecting the discussion to his health: “Thank God for his health and may God continue blessing him with more than just a cute face but also a loving heart.” Sometimes, it's swerving the chatter to joy: “I, too, was his complexion as a baby. Melanin is different for everyone, and we are just happy that he is a joyous and healthy baby and loves being outdoors in nature and getting sun.”