Eating Disorders Don’t Discriminate — But Treatment Does

For health insurance companies to cover residential treatment, patients are required to be “clinically underweight” based on their BMI , an arbitrary, subjective label that disregards most physical and mental health consequences of EDs, overlooks the reality that Black and Brown women tend to have more muscle and bone density than white women, and falsely presumes EDs have a look . This prerequisite can also trigger people to fall deeper into the disorder; for Black and Latinx sufferers, who are more likely to struggle with binge eating disorder (BED) and bulimia nervosa than non-Latinx whites and more commonly subscribe to an hourglass ideal than an ultra-thin one, it could totally disqualify them from residential care. Last year, Janet Santibañez was diagnosed with BED. Her doctor recommended that she speak with a nutritionist who, after sending her a general meal plan, encouraged the 27-year-old Mexican-American to call a treatment center for care. When she did, Santibañez was told that the facility was only taking patients with anorexia nervosa and told her to call back in two months. She did, and the response was the same. “I feel like no one gave a shit, not the nutritionist and not the center,” Santibañez, who still hasn’t received any treatment, tells Somos. “It’s not fair to dismiss BED. It causes a lot of issues, too.” She’s right. Health risks associated with BED include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, type II diabetes mellitus, and emotional and mental distress.