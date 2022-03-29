Eating Disorders Don’t Discriminate — But Treatment Does

These online communities, support groups, and advocacy organizations are helpful because they allow Black and Latinx people living with EDs and disordered eating to recognize that our relationship with food and our bodies are physically and mentally unhealthy. Growing up, I watched white, cis, teen girls in films and sitcoms struggle with eating disorders; however, I never saw myself in their plight, even while grappling with bulimia and other disordered behaviors. It took more than a decade for a therapist to name that for me. Had I had access to this information earlier, and had my family and I seen images of girls who look like me living with this illness, my recovery journey may have started sooner. These spaces allow us to see ourselves when both our EDs and society compels us to erase ourselves, and they force treatment centers and medical professionals to see us, too.

