My Immigrant Family Doesn’t Understand My Trans Journey — But They Still Support Me

When I began taking hormones last year, looking for accessible Spanish-language literature around how to support an adult family member who is taking hormones, what changes were to be expected on hormones, and how to process all of that information as a parent felt like finding a needle in a haystack. It didn’t exist. I don’t know if my parents have researched or looked for support on their own. We haven’t spoken about this aspect of my transition since that initial conversation. I haven’t quite known how to broach the subject, but I’m sure my continuing physical changes will break the silence at some point in the near future. While I know I could be more proactive in proposing conversations, right now I’m just giving myself permission to process my journey and grow into myself so that I’ll have more strength and resolve for the conversations ahead, because there will always be more conversations. I take comfort in knowing that there’s no one-size-fits-all manual on how to transition — any way you do it is the right way if it feels right for you.

