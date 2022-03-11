While celebrity makeup and skincare brands are on the rise, Marsai Martin is trying her hand in a different lane within the beauty industry: press-on nails. Last month, the young actress and executive producer released her brand Mari by Marsai with 6 different styles that each represent who she is. With names like CEO, Quiet On Set, and Rich As Cream, she is making it known that she is taking up space and we love to see it.
In her Youtube announcement video, she described her line as luxurious and high quality, while taking us through the process of preparing our nails for her press-on. From the looks of her marketing photos and promotional video, it's clear that this is a passion of hers and a lot of thought went into the making of her brand. We get a bit of a peek at how Marsai wants her consumers to feel: classy, elegant, and badass!
Her new entrepreneurial venture is right on time; nowadays, I’d rather spend 20 minutes putting on press-on nails versus going through the process of booking a nail appointment. It was only right that some of the Unbothered team members tried out Marsai's new line. We shared our thoughts on the application process and how we felt rocking them overall.