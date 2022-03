Abortion Rights Are Going From “Bleak To Bleaker” — Texas Is Ground Zero

Many providers grapple with these questions. “It’s very difficult to go from a place of being able to help people to essentially feeling helpless,” says Bhavik Kumar, MD, a provider at Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston . “[Shortly after S.B. 8 was passed,] I’d think, This is a patient that I would have been able to help yesterday or the week before, and this is routine care — but all of a sudden, I’m not able to do it,” he says. “Now, if you’re too far along, there are many patients we can’t help, and we have to tell them to go out of state. Patients are asking, ‘Where am I going to go? How far? How am I going to get there?’ We can help answer questions and connect people to resources, but we don’t have any firm answers.”