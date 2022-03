In spite of it all though, Kalei took the wheel and manifested what her critics said could never happen. Last March, FaZe, whose star roster includes rapper Lil Yachty , Migos' Offset , and LeBron James Jr. , asked for recommendations of a woman creator to sign, and Kalei made it clear that she wanted that spot. Backed by her stream and Discord community, she launched a personal Twitter campaign to put her name at the top of consideration. The response was overwhelming, so much so that it couldn’t be ignored. Three months later, Kalei announced she signed with the organization , a move that garnered coverage from mainstream outlets like The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ . It was proof to Kalei that the years of streaming and countless hours had paid off. “All the stress, all the anxiety, all of the feelings that I was feeling with my career just washed away,” she says. “This is all I wanted. I always said I want to be a part of something. I want to be a part of a family. I want to feel like what I’m doing is making an impact.”