“Pressure Makes Diamonds” — How The Creators Of The Porter, Canada’s Biggest Black-Led TV Series, Are Handling The Hype

As Pinnock is listing off the things we don’t see on Canadian TV shows, he’s flanked in our Zoom meeting by the other producers, writers and creators who brought The Porter to life. Charles Officer and R.T. Thorne are co-executive producers and directors on the series, bringing their decades of experience in Canadian film and TV to the production which pours out of every vibrant frame. And there’s co-executive producers and writers Marsha Greene (known best for Mary Kills People) and Annmarie Morais (writer of How She Move and producer of Killjoys), two of the women on the creative team who are responsible for the show’s stellar writing, and its ambitious, complex portrayals of Marlene (Mouna Traoré) and Lucy (Loren Lott), the female lead characters, who have their own interior lives and lofty ambitions aside from the men of the series. In other hands, Marlene and Lucy may have faded into the background to make way for Zeke and Junior to shine. In this story, all four leads get their moments in the spotlight — and so do supporting powerhouses Alfre Woodard as Fay and Olunike Adeliyi as Queenie. “When history has a heartbeat, it matters,” Morais says. “As a female show writer you can't write yourself out of the picture and we know that we are such a big part of that story. These men were gone for days and weeks at a time. And so, who was there? The world didn't just stop when they left.”