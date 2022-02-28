“Pressure Makes Diamonds” — How The Creators Of The Porter, Canada’s Biggest Black-Led TV Series, Are Handling The Hype

In the first episodes of The Porter, we’re faced with the reality of the oppression of Black people during that era, specifically the treatment of train porters, but we also get a glimpse into the sexy, stylized world Lucy takes us into — the ambitious, joyful, cutthroat society of a nightclub dancer. Her life is not without its perils (one of the most poignant scenes tackles colorism) but what The Porter does so well is balance all the contours of a full, vibrant Black life. And that was absolutely on purpose. “We were trying to find a way to not tell a story about just servitude or beaten down Black people,” Officer says. “We kept going back to the words ‘resilience’ and ‘resistance’ and ‘inspirational,’ so not to shy away and be polite about [racism], but to remember that this is part of the whole three dimensionality of life. We were channeling our ancestors because we are them and they are us. [Telling their stories] comes with all the joy and the pain, laughter and rain.” Greene adds: “We always tried to stay true to the spirit of the time and the spirit of the people. And so I just hope when people watch that that's what they get. They feel the spirit of those people.”