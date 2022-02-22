“Call Me Maybe” Is Still A Cultural Moment, 10 Years Later

“'CMM' reminds me of the color pink! The year was 2012, I was 15 years old, in my prime Tumblr phase and obsessed with Doctor Who. I was one of the guys, and my "not like other girls" phase was mighty strong. So, 'Call Me Maybe' was a song that I begrudgingly knew all the words to. It was that guilty pleasure song that was forever stuck in my head. I watched the music video too many times, and can still recite all of the lyrics. 2012-Me had no idea just how obsessed I would be with Carly Rae Jepsen just three years later, with the release of her greatest contribution to pop music the album EMOTION. It's all about the yearning and crushing from afar that all teens feel! Plus, it was catchy." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer