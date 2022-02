These facts are part of the thinking behind Paidia, a digital gaming portal featuring tournaments, community content, and membership rewards that promotes inclusivity and respectful gaming, that launched in beta last November. The platform, named fittingly after the Greek goddess of play and amusement, is unique in that each player is required to denounce abuse, signing a waiver that pledges that they won't take part in any harassment on the platform. The idea is to ensure barriers and toxicity aren’t something gamers have to face at all, so they can focus on what everyone’s there to do: game, bond, and have fun. “This is really our first line of defense for making people accountable and saying I understand the values, which is for an inclusive, supportive and clean site and any sort of racism, sexism, transphobia, or any sort of other prejudice or not tolerated,” Kenney says. They now have over 5,000 users in beta, she says.