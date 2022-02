"For me, and my entire team, they know how I feel about authenticity. It’s so easy to get a little viral TikTok moment, but for us, it's about sustainability , it's about making sure the products are something that I love that I can stand by; I'm very, very, very involved in all aspects of the brand, to the point it probably ticks everybody off. They're like, ‘'Let us make a choice here!' It's always going to be that way. I have to love it. I have to stand by it. I have to see how it performs in real life. I can love it here, but I have to test it on me. I have to make sure it doesn’t crack, or it doesn’t bleed, or it doesn’t wear off in a strange way. I want to be the guinea pig for every product that I put out there."