Claw Clips Are Back — Here Are 15 To Channel The Y2K Trend

First, came the corsets. Then, the cut-outs and low-rise jeans. Now, claw clips are time traveling from the Y2K era to 2022.
Thanks to TikTok and Gen Z’s allure for the mall era, Google searches for claw clips have been up 300% for the past year. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber have also given claw clips their stamp of approval recently. And while some of us have reservations about other early 2000s comeback trends — see: pubic bone-grazing pants and sweaters featuring more holes than pieces of fabric — claw clips are a practical addition to any modern-day wardrobes, taking us from working at home to the gym and a chill dinner in one quick claw snap.
With the promise of hotter months ahead, it’s never too early to start collecting claw clips to keep the strands out of the way. Ahead, take a look at some of the best — and most unique — out there.
Bold & Minimal Clips
A simple claw clip can still make a statement. From brightly-hued to neutrally matte, let the color do all the talking with your next hairdo.
Printed Claw Clips
From tortoise check prints to funky swirls, the era of the avant basics has brought upon many a fun pattern to choose from. The claw clip is just the next frontier.
Clips With A Touch Of Y2K
The early aughts were full of flitter, bling, and fluffy details, so it comes as no surprise that the claw clip trend is as over-the-top as the looks of the era.
