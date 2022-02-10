Your Valentine’s Day Tarot Reading Asks: Is It Time To Get Serious?

Love is unpredictable — which is why it's the most popular topic to bring up during psychic readings, intuitive sessions, and other forms of spiritual fortune-telling. And with Valentine's Day coming up, we all have the same question on our minds, whether we're in love, single, or in a situationship: What's in store for our love lives? While we can't tell you your fate, we can take a peak into what might be around the corner for your V-Day with a tarot reading.
A refresher: Tarot is a form of divination that uses a deck of playing cards to give us a sense of direction. And while tarot isn't here for us to predict the future, practitioners of the craft believe that reading these cards can give us the tools to cope with the world around us. Including Valentine's Day.
So, we sat down with Sarah Potter, a tarot reader, professional witch, and color magic practitioner based in New York City, for a collective 2022 Valentine's Day tarot reading to help guide us through this holiday of love.