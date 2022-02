Omicron Is Pushing Health Care Workers To Their Breaking Point

While many people in the health care industry have taken it upon themselves to advocate against misinformation in the pandemic, by now, many are too worn down by their work and the abuse they’ve received from online trolls to continue to do so. “I think in the beginning, I engaged more with those types of attacks and tried to explain things because I thought there was a way to get through to people,” says Shikha Jain , MD, FACP, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, oncologist, and the president of Women In Medicine. “Now between patients and work and family, I don’t have the time or energy to engage with people who are attacking me. I’m just tired.” The other day, she posted a factually accurate tweet about vaccines, but got such negative feedback online that she deleted it, she says.