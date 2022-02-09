For Waller, the project is also personal. Her own abuse started when she was a minor, she says, and creating this community on TikTok has shown and reminded her just how many young people are also survivors of abuse. Posting online has helped Waller’s journey of moving forward from her own assault. “​​I have grown so comfortable sharing my experience with assault through my artwork,” she says. “Sharing has been almost like a level to step up to, this outward expression of what I have been feeling so deeply has to happen in order for me to heal. For some people, that's a much more private practice.”