Even though Kat’s story is not so much about the identity of herself, I think a lot of the healing that happens with her is surrounding family and loving and appreciating the life that you have. It’s about not constantly checking other people's lives out and comparing yourself to them. And that is something that I struggled with for the longest time. That was part of why I wanted to write this, especially with the growth of social media. I love social media, but it can be really toxic. Sometimes you're scrolling through, and it's just hard to see people you love have things that you want. Suddenly, you're feeling jealous of these people who you're normally rooting for. I think that social media can amplify that feeling of “why not me.” It's so, so hard to remember that you have all of these wonderful things going on in your life, too. It's just that you're seeing these great things from someone else's life.