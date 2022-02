What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

9 Plays unintentionally led me down the rabbit hole of one of my favorite pastimes: self-appointed private investigator of Black queer and lesbian relationships across time. Wilkerson writes that the first play to be produced by the NAACP’s Drama Committee of Washington, D.C. was a “race play” — Rachel, by Angelina Weld Grimke — that became the first drama of record to be written and performed by Black people in this century. As a storyteller and performer, I take a lot of joy in knowing there was a time when Black non-profits, specifically the NAACP, actively sought to fund and support emerging artists to create their work. These days you have to already be famous or featured on The Shade Room to get a dime from organizations to tell a Black story. While the NAACP was influential in funding Black artists during this time, it’s important to mention that their selection process was deeply rooted in colorism. Even with the power to make it possible for “the first attempt to use the stage for race propaganda in order to enlighten the American people relative to the lamentable condition of ten millions of Colored citizens in this free republic,” as stated in the original playbill for the production , they often granted this type of culture shifting influence to light-skinned Black people. This is true even for Grimke, who had a white parent and a bi-racial parent but was the first Black person of color to have a play performed for the public.