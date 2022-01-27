8 Size-Inclusive Jeans From H&M To Break You Out Of Sweatpants Fatigue 

Let’s take stock of where we’re at: It’s year three of the pandemic, it’s two months into winter, and the number of sweats we’ve accumulated since 2020 has skyrocketed from zero to oh about a billion. But as comforting as it is to cocoon in super-soft velours and fleeces, it’s hard to ignore the unmistakable, ever-increasing fatigue from haphazardly slapping together a hoodie with leggings and calling it an “outfit” after the millionth time (writing in hyperboles is evidently also a symptom of said fatigue).
That brings us to a rather apt (and very achievable) resolution: to actually get dressed in 2022. And it all starts with reacquainting ourselves with non-sweats — specifically, styles from H&M’s size-inclusive denim drop (all are available up to size 18; H&M+ sizes range from L to 4XL online) that are designed to meet everything we’re looking for in our jeans. We broke down eight denim goals, from finding jeans that actually fit to experimenting with new silhouettes, so that perhaps this might just be the year we finally take a (temporary) break from our sweats.
Advertisement
To find jeans that are basically leggings in denim form
The denim: A body-hugging style that’s woven from an innovative super-flexible, cotton-blend stretch fabrication that’s designed to fit your body.
To embrace the ‘90s but in a more polished way
The denim: A 1997-meets-2022 hybrid jean that unites the slouchy, devil-may-care attitude of the grunge era with a thoroughly modern high-waist silhouette.
To prove to Gen Z that skinny jeans aren’t going anywhere
The denim: The ultimate closet mainstay — a classic skinny jean in a versatile, goes-with-anything inky shade that would outlast any trend.
To find plus-size wide-leg jeans that don’t feel baggy
The denim: A unicorn of a jean (sizes go up to 4XL online) that boasts a wide leg without any excess fabrication or frumpiness.
To find jeans that are as comfortable as my sweats
The denim: With its super-relaxed, loose fit, this ultra-high-waist style is like your sweatpants but better.
To branch out and experiment with a new silhouette
The denim: A vintage cut featuring cool, retro-inspired flares but with a sleek, contemporary (and size-inclusive) design.
To find a pair of worn-in jeans without actually having to break them in
The denim: A vintage-y, ‘90s-inspired straight-leg denim with the perfectly imperfect faded wash that you didn’t have to dig through countless bins to find.
To find jeans that 1) actually fit and 2) mold to my curves (read: no back gaps)
The denim: As part of H&M’s “True To You” line, this plus-size jean (whose size range goes up to 4XL online) adapts to fit your body on a daily basis.
Advertisement