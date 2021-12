The First New Moon Of 2022 Is Bringing Us Clarity, Luck, & New Possibilities

The first new moon of the year is especially... Capricorn-y , because four celestial bodies are in the sign of the goat: the sun, the moon, Venus retrograde , and Juno, the asteroid. "This is going to be one of the most critical points of the retrograde of Venus, when things might be super intense in relationships of all kinds," says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Luminary Power . "This is when some of them might come to an end, in fact. However, if we manage to look beneath the annoyance and pain, this lunation can really give us a glance at the things we need to change in order to be more successful in the new year."