The year ahead brings a lot of hits and misses in our sex lives. But for the most part, the next several months will be a time of exploration and awakening fantasies — we’re in the mood to embrace and try out new sexual positions and kinks.
The year kicks off during Venus retrograde in Capricorn, a backward journey that will slow down our love-making and libido. But the Planet of Love turns direct on January 29, ending the journey that began on December 19, 2021 and restoring our desire. What’s more, the North Node of Destiny moves into Taurus on January 18, bringing the the South Node into Scorpio and making hedonism the theme of 2022.
Two Venus Star Points occur this year, first on January 8 in Capricorn, then on October 22 in Libra. This aspect happens when the Sun, Earth, and Venus link up in the sky, creating the ideal time to have intense sexual meetups that will rock our world.
We can also mark the four Mercury retrogrades of 2022 — in January, May, September, and December — in our calendars as times we may hear from exes or former hookups, looking for a brief repeat fling; we may also notice an urge to try new kinks or redefine our sexual boundaries. Eclipses can also affect our bedroom activities, and there are four in 2022 — two solar eclipses (on April 30 and October 25) and two lunar eclipses (on May 16 and November 8), all great times to indulge in passions.
Venus and Mars will connect twice, exactly a month apart: first on February 12 in Capricorn and then on March 12 in Aquarius. The merging of the Planet of Love and the Planet of Sex make these dates especially amorous, perfect for a few hours of steamy fun. A few months later, Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect in Taurus on July 31, allowing us to experiment with our sexual activities freely.
The year may end on a slightly quieter note, with Mars retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023 in Gemini, a moonwalk that often has the effect of dampening our sex drive. But all isn’t lost: fun-loving Jupiter’s transit through emotional Pisces from October 28 to December 20 can make us want to merge into one between the sheets.