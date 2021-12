We can also mark the four Mercury retrogrades of 2022 — in January, May, September, and December — in our calendars as times we may hear from exes or former hookups, looking for a brief repeat fling; we may also notice an urge to try new kinks or redefine our sexual boundaries. Eclipses can also affect our bedroom activities, and there are four in 2022 — two solar eclipses (on April 30 and October 25) and two lunar eclipses (on May 16 and November 8), all great times to indulge in passions.