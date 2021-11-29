On Monday (November 29), R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested by Dutch military police at Schiphol Airport. The authorities, who are responsible for overseeing the airport’s security, claim Lennox was “disturbing public order.” According to the police, Lennox had been detained because she was drunk in public and had behaved “aggressively” with airline officials.
“Our unit found a woman full of emotions that wouldn't calm down," said Schiphol police spokesman Robert van Kapel when asked about the incident. "That's why she had to be taken into custody."
However, Lennox reports a different sequence of events. Tweeting through the ordeal, the Dreamville Records singer claimed that her arrest occurred only after she reacted to an unnamed woman in Amsterdam who had racially profiled her.
“I just want to go home,” read another tweet. “I’ll never leave my house again.”
Reuters reports that Lennox is still in the custody of Schiphol police, and there are no new details about when she might be released. However, the authorities shared that they are opening an investigation into what they allege were threats made by the musician during the verbal altercation in Schiphol.
R29Unbothered has reached out to Lennox’s team and Dreamville Records for comment.