When Medicine Can’t Help, Wellness Swoops In

That we are prone to self-reflection is not new, nor is the fact that we constantly seek to self-improve; we are a distinctly anxious species terrified to exist in ambiguity and uncertainty in a world that is ever unstable. The stakes have always been high in this arena of mental and physical well being. Ancient physicians — Hippocrates, Galen, Ibn Sina, and Al-Razi, among many others — were also philosophers, and they were deeply concerned with whether the body was a vessel for the soul; moderating its ailments helped you reach the goal of living a good life. Today, we don’t have appointed philosopher-doctors who subsequently tell us how to treat our bodies and minds (nor do I think we should; although, Dr. Fauci tried!). In fact, many of us don’t have a spiritual community at all — nor a primary care physician. Instead, we have the influx of direct-to-consumer brands and a capitalist economy that profits off our unmet needs. When modern medicine cannot help — either because it is inaccessible or unaffordable, or because we can’t find treatment — we rely on alternatives. They offer cures much in the way ancient medicine did — through miraculous healing and fervent testimony in the shape of customer reviews.