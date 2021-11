Kerry Washington’s Inclusive Jewelry Collab Is An Ode To Old Hollywood

The five-piece collection features an ear cuff and hoops, a ring, and a wrap necklace (ideal for layering, Washington says), with prices ranging from $150 to $580. Each design infuses Aurate’s signature minimalist appeal with just a touch of that Old Hollywood, red carpet sparkle. Washington and Kahn also drew from the architectural backdrop of the Jazz Age era, which takes shape in art-deco elements of tiered geometry throughout the collection. Think the top of the Chrysler Building meets Zsa Zsa Gabor’s handheld fan — but for your neck (or your ears, or your finger).“I grew up in New York City [which] really benefited from some of those arts programs that Roosevelt started in the '30s, so I love that aesthetic, I feel very close to it," Washington explains, referring to the Federal Art Project that was part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal to create jobs during the Great Depression, which included employing thousands of painters, sculptors, muralists and graphic artists to use their craft to transform public spaces. Having gone from the Bronx to Beverly Hills, that spirit of accessibility resonated with Washington, who was initially drawn to Aurate's commitment to making fine jewelry available at a relatively lower price point than its competitors by cutting out the middleman. What's more, Ezzahraoui and Kahn center sustainability in their approach to design by adhering to The Kimberly Process — a commitment to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain — and by operating with respect for the environment and local indigenous communities, acceptable working conditions, and fair pay.