Olive & June Is Getting Into The Press-On Nail Game

When you think of press-on nails, a few descriptors may come to mind: (Very) long. Uncomfortable. Impossible to type with.
Los Angeles-based nail besties Olive & June are here to the rescue. The brand is finally getting into the press-on game — and putting its own stamp on the category. "We kept getting comments from the community," Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells R29 about the inspiration behind the highly-anticipated arrival of The Instant Mani.
As you might expect from the innovative brand, Olive & June's latest release are not your average press-ons. Whereas most mass faux nails are available in one length and shape (talon-like), Olive & June is ushering an ear of bespoke press-ons that fit every mani mood. To start with, you have a whopping 44 styles to choose from: About half are solids press-ons of the brand's bestselling polish shades, and the other half are salon-inspired nail art designs ranging from Minimalist Dot to Checkerboard French. From there, you have four shapes to choose from — oval, squoval, round, and almond — and four lengths: Extra short, short, medium, and long.
However, we haven't even gotten to the best part: Since press-ons have the tendency to jump ship at any moment, each pack comes with 42 nails in a variety of sizes to find your perfect fit. They are also crafted from upcycled post-consumer plastic. "Because we’re launching with so many nails, the reality is that it has to be better for the earth," Gibson Tuttle tells me. "There are going to be extras, and we can’t do that many nails [in each pack] and have them be virgin plastic."
Each $10 pack comes with 42 nails, plus the essentials to apply them: nail-friendly glue, an acetone-free prep pad, 2-in-1 file and buffer, and wooden cuticle pusher are enclosed in each wheel. However, if you want to level up your press-on game, Olive & June has you covered with The Press-On System, which comes with your choice of up to four Instant Mani sets, plus a reusable cuticle pusher, nail file, buffer block, nail clippers, full-size cuticle serum, nail strengthener, and removal system.
"[Our goal was to] make them look as real as possible."
Sarah gibson tuttle, olive & june founder & ceo
"I’m super psyched because I knew the community wanted an instant, 'OMG' mani," says Gibson Tuttle. "I think it’ll be exciting to see people who [already] love press-ons because they’ll love these, but also for people to add them to their nail routine [for the first time]."
