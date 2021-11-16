And in the moments when she couldn’t dance, the thought of festejo encouraged her to restore her physical health so that she could move again. Six years ago, right after Calmet gave birth to her second child, doctors found a tumor in her stomach. It was cancer. In her arduous, painful battle, she underwent an intensive surgery to remove 60% of her stomach, and almost didn’t make it out alive. When she came out of surgery, she lost her full range of motion. As a new mother and lifelong dancer, she was disheartened. Her desire to hold her son, as well as dance again, motivated her to relearn how to walk.