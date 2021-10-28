What Mars In Scorpio Means For Your Sex Life

In astrology, Mars is kind of a big deal. The red planet is thought to heavily influence our drive, our ambition, and our passions, and astrologers say that where it's at in the sky can directly affect the way those things manifest in our day-to-day lives. So its next move is worth watching: On October 30, the Planet of Action heads into brooding, intense Scorpio where it'll stay until December 13, meaning that our drive (yep, including our sex drive) is about to take a bold turn. Since Mars is the traditional ruler of Scorpio, we can expect this transit to be exceptionally strong — life-changing, even.
"In Scorpio, Mars can show off its energy, drive, and sexual stamina in full-on splendor," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. While Mars was in Libra, we felt the effects most in our relationships with others. But with Mars in Scorpio, our attentions turn toward building a relationship with our innermost selves, so get ready to do some soul-searching. "While Mars was angry and passive-aggressive during its stay in Libra, in Scorpio, Mars feels empowered," she says. "It also likes to go deep." Fair warning — we'll be all up in our feels for the next month and a half, thanks to this energy.
This could be a perfect time to get your priorities straight and ask yourself what you really want out of this life that you're not getting now, and what actions you can take to get there. "Mars in Scorpio is the time to investigate your urges, desires, drives, and feelings, to become more empowered to work on the positive ones and heal the ones that block you," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "This transit may show you where you need to satisfy your urges or work towards bringing your dreams to life." Examining our desires — both good and bad — will be a major theme during this transit as we look within and determine what is and isn't serving us.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, says that we'll feel a strong urge for an inner transformation during this time, and we'll be able to satisfy that itch without a problem. "If there is a true desire for change, there is very little that can hold us back with Mars in this very determined sign," she says. Once we know what we need to change, Mars in Scorpio will give us the strength to take that action. By channeling this energy to change our lives for the better, we have a good chance of coming out on the other side of this planetary shift as winners.
We can't forget one of the biggest parts of our lives that Mars has control over — sex. "Chemistry and sexual interactions tend to take on a more serious tone as the watery aspect of Mars in Scorpio may intertwine emotional reactivity with sex," Montúfar says. "It is perfect for bringing depth, vulnerability, and trust to one’s sex life, but may not be ideal for a casual fling." If you're partnered up, use this time to explore one another (physically and emotionally) to make your relationship and your connection even stronger.
And if you're not, don't sweat it — besides the emotional side of bedroom fun, this transit can also make our romps more adventurous. "Mars in Scorpio heats up the bedroom and may make sex feel wild, hot, and intense AF," says Murphy. "Scorpio is all about those deep connections and going there, through things that may seem kinky, taboo, or downright dirty. Whips and chains excite us for the next six weeks." You heard her — if there was ever a time to try out some new tricks and toys, it'd be now.
There are a few dates you should be aware of when the Planet of Action is in the sign of the scorpion. "When Mars and Saturn square off on November 10, this will be a time when others try to dominate us, or vice versa," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. Depending on the situation, you have two options: Stand your ground, or recognize when you may be the toxic one in the situation. Each one calls for some reflection, so expect this day to be a bit rocky.
Hale calls this square tiring and frustrating. "Some people may feel blocked and if this is the case, it is best to just let this energy pass and know that things will soon change," she says. "It can also be indicative of conflict and arguments." She says that with mental and emotional control, a great deal can be accomplished.
On November 17, Mars will form an opposition to Uranus in Taurus. "While this opposition could make us really kinky, it's also an intense aspect during which we should be careful to not over-assert ourselves," Montúfar says. "Acting impulsively could backfire around this time." Hale agrees. "One significant possibility with this transit is acting rashly or recklessly without thinking things through first," she says. "This is a day to remain flexible, and not react to things immediately." Take a beat before making any rash decisions or spilling any gossip — this approach is usually a good idea anyway, but it'll be even more important during this transit.
For the next month and a half, let your feelings guide you. Mars in Scorpio is incredibly intuitive and reflective, so let it take the reins as we head deeper into Scorpio season. You never know what you might find.