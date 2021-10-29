To All The Black Church Kids For Whom Halloween Was Not An Option

If you grew up in someone's church, you’re probably familiar with the concept even if its name was different. Some houses of faith call their signature event Fall Festival or Harvest Fest, but the premise of the gathering is always the same: providing a safe, God-approved alternative to Halloween that ensures that the night isn't a total bust for the youth and making sure that the kids have so much fun that they don’t feel any regrets about not experiencing the same things as their friends and peers. I too stuffed my face with more candy than was healthy, bobbed for apples, and went on hayrides. Sometimes, our church would even raise the stakes for the event, promising big raffle prizes like game consoles or cold hard cash for a few lucky blessed attendees.