In ‘Dreaming of You,’ Author Melissa Lozada-Oliva Uses Selena’s Ghost to Deconstruct the Myth of Latinidad

This book came at a time when I was struggling a lot with the idea of representation. We talk about representation in the media as if it is an end goal. I get it. Yes, I want to see myself on the screen, but that’s not this collective sense of who I am. Dreaming of You is about this person losing herself as she spirals down this hole to bring Selena back to life. At the end, Melissa says, “I'm tired of looking for definition, and I'll maybe let it slip through my fingers because maybe we don't need to define ourselves. Maybe we don't need to hold on so strongly to who we are. Maybe we just ask more questions about what makes us who we are, what makes us the parts of who we are.” I think this idea is reflected throughout the book: Every character is a little unstable. Nothing is certain or static, because nothing ever is.

