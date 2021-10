BlackburnTakeover Protests: A Howard University Student Reports From Campus

Some responses from administration have been far less tense. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dr. Frederick, along with several administrators, including Dr. Evers, and Executive Vice President Tashni-Ann DuBroy, agreed to meet with a select number of student leaders including a representative from The Live Movement organization, the president of the HUSA students senate and a reporter from The Hilltop student newspaper. During this hour-long meeting , as reported by The Hilltop, Dr. Frederick agreed to one of the demands: continuous meetings regarding the housing plan for future classes. The Hilltop reports that Dr. Frederick further confirmed that the University was cleaning mold from the dorms, starting in Drew Hall and moving throughout campus. The Hilltop reports that he also confirmed that no vandalism actually occurred in the student union and that students peacefully entered the building during operating hours. The Hilltop also reports that he committed to sending an email amending the accusatory language from Dr. Evers. As of today, a week after the meeting, Howard students have yet to receive the amended email.