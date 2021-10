We’re Raising A Fist For The Radical Hood Library, Noname’s Latest Literary Liberation Project

"[My mom] owned a bookstore in Chicago for 20 years. It was called Afrocentric Bookstore. That's how I grew up," she shared with Noah. "We're trying to incentivize people to shop locally. Yes, you can participate in the book club online, but we really encourage our readers to shop at these POC-owned bookstores that we have in our directory. It's a little bit of a f**k you to Amazon and kind of a f**k you to the FBI ... COINTELPRO and what they did to destroy Black bookstores."