We Hate To See Insecure Go, But We Love To Watch It Leave

"We can’t talk about how much Insecure means to the culture, or to me personally, without talking about Issa Rae, the creator, the person, and the friend in my head. She exemplifies success in Hollywood because she is truly building an empire and changing what Hollywood looks like while she does it. I think the representation conversation can only go so far if there are only exceptions, and the rules stay the same. Issa Rae was an exception who has now set a new standard. In 2016 when Insecure debuted, the most popular shows were Game of Thrones , The Big Bang Theory, and The Walking Dead. We were craving something that depicted the Black experience in this kind of specific, fun and nuanced way. We were desperate for TV friends we could invest in that not only looked like us, but who felt real and layered. I spend way too much of my free time thinking about Issa and Molly’s friendship, the heart of Insecure and the relationship that catapulted this show from a funny comedy to one of the deepest reflections on female friendship in television history. There’s no going back to what television was like before Insecure, and Issa Rae is making sure of that. She, and the show, have launched the careers of other incredible Black creators like showrunner Prentice Penny, director Melina Mastoukas, producer Amy Aniobi, and powerhouse talents like Natasha Rothwell. The show’s legacy will live on in the work they will continue to give us for decades to come.”