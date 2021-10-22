We Hate To See Insecure Go, But We Love To Watch It Leave

Insecure is a love letter to Black people, in all of our ordinary, magical glory.
In a world full of reality TV (that isn't real) and Black projects that just want to talk about enslaved people and killing Black men, Insecure has been a breath of fresh air.
Watching Insecure over the years has truly been like going through my adult growing pains with a friend who has been through it all before.
I don't know what we're gonna do without this show, this vibe, or Molly to blame all our problems on, but I'm forever grateful that we had it because it just made me feel, well, a little less insecure.
Premiering during the height of some of the most traumatic years the nation has had to endure, [Insecure] became a safe space in which Black folks could tune out the f**kery of it all and argue over whether or not Lawrence was worth the energy.
I’m going to miss being able to have a dialogue with friends about who is the better friend between Molly and Issa.
If it wasn’t for Issa trying and failing at relationships, I honestly would have been way harder on myself when I experienced these things in my own life.
The representation conversation can only go so far if there are only exceptions, and the rules stay the same. Issa Rae was an exception who has now set a new standard.
Kathleen Newman-Bremang