Amazon’s Best Beauty Holiday Deals Are *Already* Here

In the past, maybe you've waited until the eleventh hour to get all of your holiday gift shopping done — but not this year. To help avoid the gift-shopping procrastination stress, Amazon is hosting a month's worth of major beauty deals to encourage you to get all your gift shopping done and dusted well before the cranberry sauce is served. And hey, if it helps you figure out your holiday party look (or give yourself some early gifts) all the better, right?
Starting today, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is officially on. Between now and the end of the month, you'll be able to shop pages upon pages of deals across a variety of Amazon Beauty categories that offer something for everyone. Keep reading to see our favorite picks currently on sale and get a glimpse of the full calendar of mark-downs
First up for sale is a collection of goodies Amazon dubbed the Holiday Look, a.k.a. all the makeup and hair products to get you ready for party season. Expect major discounts on luxury brands from hair brands including Oribe and Drybar, plus steals on makeup from Urban Decay, Haus Laboratories, and Revlon.
What's Next For The Holiday Beauty Haul?
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul kicks off October 4 and wraps up on October 25. Since it's a nearly month-log shopping event, every week will offer exclusive discounts focused on a different theme; in other words, think of it as several mini sales rolled into three weeks of insane savings on top beauty products.
What's going to be on sale?
Much like Amazon's Lightning Deals for Prime Day, the Holiday Beauty Haul's Epic Daily Deals are extremely limited (most only last for 24 hours or less), and once they're gone, they're gone for good. But don't fret: You can preview all the upcoming deals ahead of time and set up a game plan to snag your discounted goods quickly and easily.
The calendar of deals for the Holiday Beauty Haul is as follows:
October 4-7: Holiday Look – Save up to 40% on a selection of cosmetics, nail- and hair care products to complete your holiday look.
October 8–11: Winter Skincare – Save up to 34% on a selection of face and body skincare items to prepare you for the cool months ahead.
October 12–15: Men’s Grooming – Save up to 35% on a selection of hair and beard items to upgrade your grooming essentials.
October 16–23: Appliances – Save up to 40% on a selection of top beauty tools and gadgets to upgrade your routine.
October 24–25: Fragrances – Save up to 60% on a selection of holiday fragrances to gift your loved one or yourself.
