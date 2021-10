The New Moon In Libra Means Big Things For Your Relationship

The involvement of Mars is pretty important here, says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com . "If we have been avoiding confrontation and asserting ourselves within our relationships, Mars can give us the nudge so our deepest needs can be expressed," she says. "But if we have been too intense in our delivery, we can also use the diplomacy that only Mars in Libra can bring to us." This can be used to your advantage — ask yourself, how have you been communicating lately? Is it balanced and fair, or have you been taking out your frustrations on those who are important to you? Recognize what areas you need to work on, and use this time (and the power of Mars) to make a change.