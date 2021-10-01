Every Single Oribe Product Is 20% Off Right Now

Heads up — literally. Luxury beauty brand Oribe is blessing your tresses with a surprise fall sale on its entire product range. Aka, get ready for all your hair goals to become hair reality.
From today, October 1, through October 8, you can score 20% off sitewide on Oribe.com when you pop in the promo code ORIBE20 at checkout. (While it's a sitewide sale, there are limited exclusions including Holiday Sets, #oribeobsessed Set, and the Fragrance Experience Set.)
ICYMI, the cult-favorite brand eponymously named for the late iconic hairdresser Oribe Canales is behind some of the most beloved products in modern beauty lore. Dry Texturizing Spray is the often-imitated, cool-girl-hair-in-a-can that instantly adds body and zhuzh to your 'do. Another shining star, the Gold Lust hair oil, is an editor-favorite gem for repairing and adding mirror-like shine to locks.
As expected, Oribe's top-notch products rarely go on sale, so this is a big deal. Due to the pandemic, select products are already sold out. As such, we would recommend you act fast to snag (and stock up) on all your favorites at a discount.
