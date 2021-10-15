When Instagram launched, Blake would share photos of her outfits on the platform and her blog organically started growing. While continuing to blog her life, Blake also went to law school and had her sights on becoming a defense attorney but soon realized after interning with the Bronx Defenders that the work was very emotional and personal. “I didn’t think I could do it and maintain a healthy headspace without reopening my own wounds [from] growing up in foster care,” Gifford says. Gifford had been in foster care from age eight through eighteen. She decided to pivot into intellectual property law since it would be useful to her as an influencer. Before she had a management team, Blake would look over all of her contracts and negotiate her own deals, which made her feel more confident in pushing back on terms.